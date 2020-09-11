Retirement. It's something many people dream about. It's something many people plan for.

You've put in your time making a living for you and your family while being a productive member of society and you're wanting to spend your golden years in comfort and relaxation, living in your favorite place on Earth.

For me, Navarre Beach, Florida, is where I'd love to spend my golden years with my wife. We went there on our honeymoon and it's our favorite place to vacation. We love the peacefulness of it, the location of it (it sits midway between Destin and Pensacola), and its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

Wallethub recently released its 2020 list of Best Places to Retire. No surprise that many of the cities listed in the Top 10 come from Florida. The Sunshine State is also listed as Wallethub's top state to retire.

Wallethub used several factors to come up with their list - affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care.

Check out their Top 10. Where is your dream place to retire?