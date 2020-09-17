Best Places for a Fried Shrimp Po’boy in Acadiana

The shrimp po'boy is a traditional Louisiana sandwich that starts out with fresh po'boy bread coated with mayonnaise and dressed with lettuce, tomato and of course fried Louisiana shrimp fresh from the Gulf. Every now and then someone will throw on a few slices of pickle.

In a recent social media survey, Facebook users were asked to name the "Best place to get a fried shrimp po'boy in Acadiana". Olde Tyme Grocery near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus on St. Mary Blvd. in Lafayette was hands down the number one choice for the best shrimp po'boy in Acadiana. Here are the restaurants that made the Top 10.