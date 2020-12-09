Best Nicknames in NFL History

What are the best nicknames that players have had in NFL history?

There have been some really good, creative ones which didn't make this list, such as Playmaker (Michael Irvin), Touchdown Maker (Stephen Baker), Concrete Charlie (Chuck Bednarik), Slingin' Sammy Baugh, Megatron (Calvin Johnson), The Bus (Jerome Bettis), The Galloping Ghost (Red Grange), Hollywood (Thomas Henderson), Ocho Cinco (Chad Johnson), Honey Badger (Tyrann Mathieu), Kansas Comet (Gale Sayers), Ickey (Elbert Woods),

Below, let's rundown the best individual nicknames in the history of the NFL: