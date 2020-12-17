Best Nicknames in MLB History

What are the best individual nicknames in Major League Baseball history?

Baseball is the sport where nicknames just seem like the best fit, so there have been some really good, creative ones, which didn't make this list, such as the ones listed below:

The Ryan Express (Nolan Ryan), The Wizard of Oz (Ozzie Smith), The Big Hurt (Frank Thomas), The Big Unit (Randy Johnson), The Kansas Comet (Mickey Mantle), Mr. October (Reggie Jackson), The Crime Dog (Fred McGriff), KungFu Panda (Pablo Sandoval), Oil Can (Dennis Boyd), Joey Bats (Jose Bautista), Pee Wee (Harold Peter "Pee Wee" Reese), Dizzy (Jay "Dizzy" Dean), The Penguin (Ron Cey), The Toy Cannon (Jim Wynn), The Human Rain Delay (Mike Hargrove), Mr. Cub (Ernie Banks), Charlie Hustle (Pete Rose), The Sandman (Mariano Rivera), The Georgia Peach (Ty Cobb), Three Fingers Brown (Mordecai Brown), Double X (Jimmy Foxx), The Big Train (Walter Johnson), The Rocket (Roger Clemens), Pops (Willie Stargell), Junior (Ken Griffey, Jr.), Donny Baseball (Don Mattingly), The Cobra (Dave Parker), Boomer (George Scott), Louisiana Lightning (Ron Guidry), The Bird (Mark Fidrych), The Mad Hungarian (Al Hrabosky), and The Chairman of the Board (Whitey Ford).

And those are just a few of many great ones.

Below, let's rundown the best individual nicknames in the history of MLB: