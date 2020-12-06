Best Comeback Stories in Sports

I love a good comeback story!

Life is full of ups and downs. Sometimes things are going great and then all of a sudden everything crashes around us. But then, when we are able to overcome a bad situation or a setback, or even right a wrong, that ride back to the top is even more appreciated given the toughness of the fall.

The same is true in sports

BELOW I am going to give examples of some of the greatest comebacks I've ever seen. Some of them may be beloved by all. Some of them may be controversial. But, all of them are great!

What are some of the best comeback sports stories that come to your mind?