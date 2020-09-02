Best Characters From ‘The Office’

'The Office' is perhaps one of the best Television shows to ever exist. It is a series that is watched repeatedly by fans and enjoyed by those both old and young.

I have to give people a disclaimer when I get asked how many times I have seen 'The Office'. I have to say that I am not exaggerating when I tell him I have seen every episode anywhere from 30-40 times. Now I am not claiming to be the biggest fan of 'The Office' ever, I was just fortunate enough to have been watching the series since Season 2 was airing on TV.

I felt it was appropriate to give some of my favorite characters some love as they have given me so many laughs over the years.

Below are, in no particular order, some of my favorite characters from 'The Office".