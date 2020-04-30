Bengals Release Andy Dalton, Make Way For Joe Burrow To Be Day 1 Starter

Quarterback Andy Dalton was officially released by the Cincinnati Bengals today (per Adam Schefter), setting the stage for LSU quarterback and #1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to be a day 1 starter.

Burrow won the Heisman trophy last year en route to leading LSU to a 15-0 season and National Championship.

Multiple reports stated Burrow has been studying the Bengals offense for months, knowing he would be heading to the franchise in his home state of Ohio.

While a head start on learning an offense is beneficial, Burrow will be missing out on the typical rookie mini-camp and coaching this offseason due to the coronavirus, making it more difficult to get acclimated to the pro game than in a typical offseason.

He's got a tough job in front of him, but if Burrow can surpass what Dalton did in Cincinnati, he's in line for a great career.

For all the criticism thrown Dalton's way, he led the Bengals to 5 postseason appearances, went to 3 Pro Bowls, and leaves Cincinnati as the franchise leader in passing TDs (204) and 2nd in passing yards (31,594).