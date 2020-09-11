Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Saints Opponent Tampa Bay Bucs

The NFL season is FINALLY upon us and the New Orleans Saints continue to have very high expectations especially heading into what could very well be quarterback Drew Brees' last season.

They've got a very difficult match-up in week one this coming Sunday as they'll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Super Dome without the Who Dats in attendance.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans expect to be the top two teams in the NFC South during the 2020 season.

You know all about the Saints, how they've added WR Emmanuel Sanders, the draft picks they've made, the stellar offensive line, how good LB Demario Davis is, and everything else.

But how well do you know the Buccaneers? They're a very different looking Bucs team than you're used to seeing and during the second hour of The Word With G on Friday we heard from Deputy Editor of Bucs Nation and co-host of the Locked on Bucs podcast Jordan Yarcho.

In case you missed it, check it out here:

Also, let's take a deeper dive into the Bucs this season and examine seven guys who you should look out for in this match-up.

