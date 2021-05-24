Bees Work Together to Remove Bottle Cap from Drink [VIDEO]

It is called teamwork.

Watch as these two bees work together to remove a bottle cap from a drink just so that they can quench their thirst.

When I first watch this I immediately thought that these bees were trained to do this and then I said, "No, they just figured this out."

Now, I think that we should all be concerned here because if these two bees can pull this off, what is next? Will they figure out how to open the door to our house?

Check this out and try to wrap your head around this completed task.