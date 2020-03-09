Beau Chene’s Devon Manuel Receives Offers From Arkansas

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have some SEC competition in their quest to land a local prep football standout.

Devon Manuel, an offensive lineman who attends Beau Chene High School, was offered a scholarship by Arkansas over the weekend.

The offer by Arkansas was the first extended to Manuel from an SEC school.

Louisiana offered a scholarship to Manuel last month.

February was a busy month for Manuel, who was also offered by Louisiana Tech, Grambling St., and Houston earlier during the month.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Manuel is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Manuel has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Kansas, Nicholls St., Texas Southern, and South Alabama.