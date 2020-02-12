Beau Chene Devon Manuel Receives Offers From Multiple State Schools

One local prep football standout is a hot item on the recruiting circuit.

Beau Chene offensive lineman Devon Manuel received offers from two state universities recently.

Manuel was offered by both Louisiana Tech and Grambling St.

In addition, Manuel was also recently offered by Houston.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Manuel is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Manuel has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Kansas, Nicholls St., Texas Southern, and South Alabama.