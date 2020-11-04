Bears Waive Ted Ginn Jr., Is Saints Return Possible?

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears released veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who spent the previous 3 seasons with the Saints.

Could he be on his way back to New Orleans?

Now in his 14th season, Ginn's best playing days are far behind him.

He's only been targeted 5 times in 6 games played this year, with 3 catches for 40 yards on the stat sheet.

His numbers dropped each year in New Orleans (2017-2019), though he only played in 5 games in 2018 due to injury.

Why would the Saints consider bringing him back?

If the wide receiving unit remains relatively healthy for the rest of the season, they likely won't.

But last week in Chicago, New Orleans was without their two starters (Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders) and most productive receiver off the bench (Marquez Callaway).

If Tommylee Lewis can get called back to suit up for 1 game, any player with knowledge of the Saints offense may get their number called this season depending on the depth of the roster. That includes Ginn.

If Ginn does suit up for the Saints, don't expect much of an impact either.

Hopefully, Saints fans don't see Ginn in a New Orleans uniform this season, because that would mean Michael Thomas has returned, and the entire unite is somewhat healthy.

But in 2020, anything is possible.