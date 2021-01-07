Bears Return Ticket Allotment, Here’s Where You Can Get Tickets To Saints Playoff Game

Playoff games are hard to come by for most professional sports franchises.

The New Orleans Saints have only played in 21 postseason contests over the course of their 54 seasons played.

I was fortunate enough to be at many of the Saints home playoff wins, and depending on how you look at it, unfortunate enough to be at some of the most devastating playoff losses in team history.

This Sunday, New Orleans will play in its 22nd playoff game in franchise history when they host the Chicago Bears.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating is extremely limited.

With only 4% allowed capacity, slightly less than 3,000 fans will witness Sunday's game in person.

Do you want to be in that number?

The Chicago Bears have returned their small allotment of tickets. They are now available to purchase here.