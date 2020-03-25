Bauer Hockey Equipment Now Making Medical Masks

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday the hockey world gave a big boost to medical professionals around the world as the equipment manufacturing company Bauer will be producing medical shields to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

It's being reported that these medical shields could be delivered to medical facilities as early as next week. According to Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly, Wednesday morning, the company had received orders to its Quebec facility for more than 100,000 units across Canada.

The estimated cost being reported for these medical shields is about $3 in the U.S. with shipping included according to Kinnaly. Bauer isn't expected to make a profit on this venture but wanted to do this to help medical professionals who are risking their lives to help others during the pandemic. "Frankly I wish we could do more," said Kinnaly. "Any way we can help, we're going to try."

Bauer has employed a dozen workers at its Liverpool, New York, facility, and approximately 20 workers at the facility in Quebec and they're expecting to add more workers to help with the large demand.

The distribution of the shields will be on a first-come, first-served basis based on demand, and the company won't be working with any individual consumers.