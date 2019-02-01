A few bats made their way into the arena where the San Antonio Spurs play and their uninvited appearance delayed the game.

This isn't the first time we see this happen in this arena. Last year the Spurs had to address these pests during a game.

I ask, what is it with bats? We've seen the infestation at Gueydan High, ULM, and at a school near Baton Rouge.

Is it "Bat Season?" In any case, these videos from the NBA game are priceless. I don't know what's better, players swapping at them with their towels or the guys with nests.