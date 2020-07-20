Baton Rouge Sports Reporter Cleverly Roasts Trevor Lawrence Following His Engagement

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence got engaged on Friday, then immediately roasted by a WBRZ newscaster.

Lawrence popped the question in the middle of Clemson's Memorial Stadium, posting the picture to his official Instagram account. His new fiancée, Marissa, said it was "the easiest YES ever" and looked happily surprised in the images that were posted to social media.

As everyone congratulated the Clemson QB, Baton Rouge sports reporter Matt Trent decided to have a little fun by cleverly roasting Trevor Lawrence during his newscast.

Somewhere, Joe Burrow is smiling like a proud father. Congrats to the newly engaged couple!