It's safe to say that Boosie is a fan of former LSU Tiger quarterback Joe Burrow.

The popular rapper reportedly gave the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft a gold chain, which he wore on draft night.

Boosie recently talked about the gift he gave to Burrow on ESPN and he said that he wanted to gift the quarterback with something special, being that the former LSU Tiger had such a special season in 2019-2020.

According to the report on ESPN, the chain gifted is a 14-carat rope chain and has a No. 9 pendant on it. Yeah, it's got the "bling."

Apparently Boosie had plans to gift Burrow with this chain as soon as the LSU Tigers won the National Championship in New Orleans. He reportedly had a jeweler in Houston start working on it after the Tigers lifted the trophy.

Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and won the Heisman Trophy while playing at LSU.

