Basketball Legend Wes Unseld Passes Away At Age 74

Basketball legend Wes Unseld passed away today after a lengthy fight with various health battles, his family announced. He was 74 years old.

Unseld is the most important person in the history of the Washington Wizards franchise, where he spent his entire career, both as a player, coach, and executive.

Drafted by the Baltimore Bullets (currently known as the Wizards) 2nd overall in 1968 out of Louisville, the 6'7 center brought the franchise to unprecedented heights, leading the team to 4 consecutive NBA Finals, and propelled the team to the 1978 NBA Championship.

As a player, he was a league MVP his rookie season, earned Finals MVP honors in 1978, and was a 5-time NBA All-Star.

He later coached the team and served as vice president of basketball operations and general manager.