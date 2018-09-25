It was quite a night in Major League Baseball. And, things are really tight in the National League.

In the American League, the A's officially clinched a playoff berth with a win over Seattle. They remain two games behind the Yankees for home field advantage in the wild card game. New York beat Tampa Bay. And, the Astros moved a step closer to clinching the West with their win over Toronto.

In the National League, it's just crazy.

In the biggest series of them all, Milwaukee won in St. Louis last night. The Cubs fell to Pittsburgh. The win not only gets the Brewers closer to clinching a playoff berth, it also moves the Brew Crew within 1.5 games of the Cubs in the race for the Central crown.

Out west,, the Rockies won over the Phillies and the Dodgers beat the DIamondbacks. With the win, LA remains 1.5 games ahead of Colorado and moves the Dodgers within one half game of Atlanta in the race for home field advantage in the NLDS. The Rockies win combined with the Cardinals' defeat moves Colorado within a half game of St. Louis for the second wild card spot.

TONIGHT'S GAMES

AL- NYY at Tampa Bay, Houston at Toronto, Oakland at Seattle

NL- Atlanta at NYM, Milwaukee at St. Louis, Pittsburgh at CHC, Philadelphis at Colorado, LAD at Arizona.