Single game tickets for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball have gone on sale to the general public.

With opening weekend this weekend, crowds are expected to be at or near capacity as the Cajuns pay tribute to the late Coach Tony Robichaux and the first game of the Coach Matt Deggs era.

Fans can get tickets by calling 337-265-2170 or at ragincajuns.com.

Fans planning to attend opening weekend should plan to arrive at the ball park early for a poster giveaway, mini-bat giveaway, the weekend tributes and more.

Friday night the Cajuns take on Southeastern Louisiana at 6:00 pm, Saturday vs. Louisiana Tech at 2:00 pm and Sunday vs. Tech at 1:00 pm.