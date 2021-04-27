Baseball Pitcher Throws With Both Hands [VIDEO]

How talented is this kid?

Watch as a young man warms up on the pitcher's mound and he does so by throwing with both his left and right hand.

He has a glove that is specially made for him to switch hands and his velocity seems to be equal with both options.

When facing a left-handed batter, he throws left hands, and when he is throwing to a right-handed batter he goes with the right hand. This is phenomenal.

Check out this kid and appreciate the talent he possesses, it's that great.