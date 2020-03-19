Baseball Movies You Can Stream, and Where to Find Them
At home with no sports to watch?
Well, the folks at The Athletic have a list of sports related movies that are available for streaming. We won't list them all, but here are some that might be worth checking out.
NETFLIX
The Natural
Major League II
Screwball: Baseball's Juiciest Scandal
Jack of all Trades
Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls
Moneyball
Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story
HULU
Undrafted
Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story
AMAZON PRIME
Baseball: A Film by Ken Burns (26 years after it's debut, it's still beautiful)
Screwball
The Perfect Game
The Bad News Bears
Fastball
The Grand Illusion
Baseball's Diamond Challenge
Baseball's Greatest Legends: Diamond Memories
Wrigley Field (1914-2014): Historic Moments
The Kid From Left Field
DISNEY+
Rookie of the Year
The Rookie
The Sandlot 2
HBO Go
61*
For Love of the Game
Babe Ruth
ESPN+
You Don't Know Bo (30 for 30)
Thunder and Lightning (30 for 30)
Four Days in October (30 for 30)
The House of Steinbrenner (30 for 30)
Fernando Nation (30 for 30)
The Day the Series Stopped (30 for 30)