At home with no sports to watch?

Well, the folks at The Athletic have a list of sports related movies that are available for streaming. We won't list them all, but here are some that might be worth checking out.

NETFLIX

The Natural

Major League II

Screwball: Baseball's Juiciest Scandal

Jack of all Trades

Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls

Moneyball

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story

HULU

Undrafted

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story

AMAZON PRIME

Baseball: A Film by Ken Burns (26 years after it's debut, it's still beautiful)

Screwball

The Perfect Game

The Bad News Bears

Fastball

The Grand Illusion

Baseball's Diamond Challenge

Baseball's Greatest Legends: Diamond Memories

Wrigley Field (1914-2014): Historic Moments

The Kid From Left Field

DISNEY+

Rookie of the Year

The Rookie

The Sandlot 2

HBO Go

61*

For Love of the Game

Babe Ruth

ESPN+

You Don't Know Bo (30 for 30)

Thunder and Lightning (30 for 30)

Four Days in October (30 for 30)

The House of Steinbrenner (30 for 30)

Fernando Nation (30 for 30)

The Day the Series Stopped (30 for 30)