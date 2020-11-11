Barring a Miracle, LSU Starting QB Myles Brennan Won’t Play Again This Season

Barring a miracle, LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan won't play again this season.

The redshirt junior from Mississippi suffered an oblique injury in the loss to Missouri in week 3, and has not been back in the lineup since.

"It doesn't look like he's going to be back, unless some miraculous thing happens," head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters today.

Orgeron noted the abdomen/hip injury Brennan is suffering from may require surgery.

In his 3 games this year, Brennan played well, throwing 11 touchdowns on 79 completions for 1,112 yards.

The absence of Brennan is another blow in an already disappointing season for the 2019 National Champions.

At 2-3, LSU has struggled on the field this season. They were a 28 point underdog this Saturday in their game at Alabama, before it was officially postponed yesterday due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing within the Tigers football program.

True freshman quarterback TJ Finley started in place of Brennan in the last two games, performing well in a win versus South Carolina, and poorly in a loss at Auburn.

Finley will likely remain the starter for the time being, though true freshmen Max Johnson will likely get some opportunities behind center as well.