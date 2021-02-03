Bacon Jam? Yes, Please (RECIPE)

Since the pandemic hit, I have been experimenting with different preserves. So far, I've done, Japanese Plum jelly and preserves, blackberry jelly and preserves, satsuma pepper jelly, muscadine jam, and homemade vanilla extract.

Today I came across a recipe for bacon jam. I did a double-take: bacon jam? My curiosity was piqued.

Acadiana's Thrifty Mom frequently posts recipes and how-tos on the internet, and it was her recipe that caught my eye. Less than 10 ingredients and a fairly simple-to-prepare recipe puts this one on my list as the next to try!

I am thinking that bacon jam would be great for a charcuterie tray, along with my satsuma pepper jelly.