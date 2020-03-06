Bach Lunch Spring 2020 Lineup
The Lafayette Science Museum Foundation has sponsored the Bach Lunch Concert Series for 32 years, and it is still a treasured downtown Lafayette tradition on Friday afternoons in the Spring and Fall.
Bach Lunch is held at Parc Sans Souci every Friday from noon - 1:00, with free live music by local musicians, and lunches available from some of our finest local restaurants. Families, schools, and individuals are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the fun. You can also bring a picnic lunch if you want. Check out the lineup for Spring 2020 below, with the restaurants featured for that week. Get your weekend kicked off with some free music in beautiful downtown Lafayette!
- March 13
Les Freres Michot
Food Vendors: Agave Cantina, iMonelli’s
- March 20
The Rayo Brothers
Food Vendors: Creole Lunch House, Ema’s Cafe, Poupart’s
- March 27
Jambalaya Cajun Band
Food Vendors: Roly Poly, Great Harvest Bread Co., Hub City Diner
- April 3
Cedric Watsons Awesome Trio
Food Vendors: Bailey’s, Jefferson Street Pub, Pouparts Bakery
- April 10
Curley Taylor (Good Friday)
Food Vendors: Deanos Pizza, Joey’s Speciality Foods, Zea’s Rotisserie and Grill
- April 17
LaRecolte
Food Vendors: Creole Lunch House, Deano’s Pizza, The French Press
- April 24
Lakou Mizik (Haiti)
Food Vendors: Antoni’s Café, Chris’ PoBoys, Hub City Diner, Joey’s Specialty Foods, Roly Poly