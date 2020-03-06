Bach Lunch Spring 2020 Lineup

The Lafayette Science Museum Foundation has sponsored the Bach Lunch Concert Series for 32 years, and it is still a treasured downtown Lafayette tradition on Friday afternoons in the Spring and Fall.

Bach Lunch is held at Parc Sans Souci every Friday from noon - 1:00, with free live music by local musicians, and lunches available from some of our finest local restaurants. Families, schools, and individuals are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the fun. You can also bring a picnic lunch if you want. Check out the lineup for Spring 2020 below, with the restaurants featured for that week. Get your weekend kicked off with some free music in beautiful downtown Lafayette!