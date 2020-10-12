Baby Giraffe at Zoosiana Named After Local Educator

(KATC) Zoosiana has a new baby giraffe! Millie is her name. The staff of Zoosiana is excited to have named their new edition after local educator Melinda Mangham.

Mom Evangeline gave birth to baby Millie on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Just over 5 feet tall, Millie already weighs about 130 pounds. Mom Evangeline is being the best giraffe mom ever!

Local educator Melinda Mangham, who passed away early this year, loved the giraffe family at Zoosiana. Mangham was known to be a powerful woman with a gentle spirit. Zoo staffers hope that Millie grows up to be strong, yet kind, just like the woman she's named after,

Millie and the rest of the giraffe family at Zoosiana need more space now so they will be moving to their new dedicated pasture habitat on the north side of the zoo. The family of giraffes will need a new barn. Zoosiana is asking for your help to fund the new structure.

You can see Millie and family at Zoosiana, located at the intersection of Highway 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard. The zoo is open 7 days a week, from 9 am to 5 pm weather permitting.