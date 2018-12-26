Awesome 80s Toy Commercials [VIDEO]
What always got me most excited for Christmas as a child growing up in the 80s was seeing commercials for the toys I'd pick out of the Sears Wishbook, like Star Wars, Transformers, G.I. Joe, He - Man and The Masters of the Universe, and more. Below you'll find vintage commercials for those toys and other classics like the Rubik's Cube and Simon. The toys of the 80s were awesome, and so were their commercials!
Return of the Jedi
He - Man & The Masters of the Universe
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Rubik's Cube
Simon
Teddy Ruxpin
My Little Pony