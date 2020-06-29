A&W Restaurant Coming to Lafayette

Lafayette will be getting three A&W restaurants. A Lafayette businessman will open the first of the three in a shopping center development that has been in the planning stages for some time in north Lafayette southeast of the Pont Des Mouton exit on Interstate 49. Eddie Khoury, the owner of CC’s Coffee House in Carencro and convenience stores and restaurants, will be opening the first A&W in Lafayette. This will be the only one currently in Louisiana.

The A&W fast-food restaurant offers hamburgers, hot-dogs, French fries, and root beer floats. Last year, A&W celebrated 100 years since opening its first location.

According to The Advocate, Khoury said the unnamed development could feature two 8,000-square-foot buildings that will be a boardwalk-type design along the pond that is on the south side of the property.

A&W is a name everyone recognizes and it seems like it’s been around forever. Lafayette is lucky to have it.