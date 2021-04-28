AUDIO: Mike Detillier Discusses NFL Draft, Saints Prospects

It's NFL Draft week, and New Orleans Saints fans everywhere are wondering what the Black-and-Gold will do in this weekend's selection meeting. Will they fill one of their needs at linebacker or defensive back, or will the Saints take a gamble on a college quarterback after Drew Brees's retirement?

NFL Draft analyst Mike Detillier joined Bernie and Ian this morning to talk about what the Saints' best bets are, who he thinks the Saints' starting quarterback will be next year, and if the Saints will take a chance on any homegrown college talent.

This interview is part one of a three-part series.