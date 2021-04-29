AUDIO: Mike Detillier Discusses Louisiana Athletes in NFL Draft

The NFL Draft begins tonight. Several football players with ties to Acadiana, including Clemson's Travis Etienne, LSU's Tyler Shelvin, and Louisiana's Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell, could hear their names called at some point during the three-day selection meeting. Where will they be taking their talents, and where will they land on the draft board?

Mike Detillier answers those burning questions during the second part of our three-part conversation about the NFL Draft and football in the state of Louisiana.

In a bonus web-only section, Mike, Ian, and Bernie also talk about Cleveland hosting the draft, fans booing commissioner Roger Goodell, and rivals of the Cleveland Browns trolling the draft's host city during the event.

This is part two of a three-part series. Click here to listen to part one. Part three airs tomorrow. The Mike Detillier interview is brought to you by Café Lola on Coolidge Boulevard in the Oil Center.