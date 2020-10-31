Auburn Blows Out LSU 48-11

The LSU Tigers were defeated by the Auburn Tigers by a score of 48-11. The storyline of the day was LSU’s inability to stop Auburn from scoring as well as the Tigers from Baton Rouge’s lack of spark within their offense.

The first score of the game came with 12 minutes left in the first half, as Auburn quarterback, Bo Nix, tossed a quick pass for a touchdown. Auburn was set up in great field position after a ball thrown towards the sideline by LSU Freshman Quarterback, T.J. Finley, sailed a bit high and was intercepted. That pick was returned all the way to the end zone, until video review revealed that the defensive player for Auburn had stepped out at the 5 yard line.

LSU had a chance to score at the beginning of the second quarter, but a field goal attempt by Cade York was no good. The LSU offense struggled to get near the red zone throughout the first half.

LSU’s turnover woes continued when a collapsed pocket cause Finely to fumble while getting tackled to the ground. Auburn took advantage of the scoop and score opportunity and added 6 more to the end zone with 5:27 left in the first half.

After being down 14-0, LSU continued to struggle to move the ball into enemy territory. But, a punt by LSU pinned Auburn down to the 1 yard line. This flipped field was LSU's first real opportunity to make a stop and get some momentum going in their direction.

That opportunity was short lived on the first play of the drive, which Auburn broke for a 30 yard run to get out of their own end zone. Bo Nix took the auburn tigers down the field once again to extend their lead to 21-0 with only 40 seconds left in the first half.

An LSU returner had a chance to take a kickoff back before the half ended, but was taken down by the Auburn kicker. Had he not made the play, LSU would’ve had a 98 yard kick return for a touchdown.

LSU made the most of the 40 seconds left and got their kicker, York, another opportunity to score at the end of the half. York drilled the Field Goal as time expired to make it a 21-3 game going into halftime.

Auburn’s defense was sound throughout the first half and LSU could not find the answer to their issue of scoring points.

Auburn got the ball to start the second half and began piling it on, scoring on their opening drive to make it 28-3. They featured a 6’6” 300 pound freshman running back, J.J. Pegues, as the Tigers from Alabama continued to dominate LSU’s defense.

Another interception thrown by Finley resulted in Auburn adding another score with 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, making it 35-3.

The Tigers then made the decision to bench T.J. Finley and go with Freshman quarterback, Max Johnson.

A 91 yard touchdown pass by Nix along with another rushing touchdown put the game even further out of reach for LSU, making the score at the beginning of the 4th quarter 48-3.

Bo Nix received the rest of the game off, which was much deserved after passing for 300 yards and rushing for 81 more. Nix had four total touchdowns on the day.

Max Johnson was able to help LSU get their first touchdown of the day and also get his first career touchdown as a tiger. The 43 yard pass with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter was thrown perfectly down the sideline to a streaking receiver. The score was followed up by a 2 point conversion, where Johnson dove for the pylon to make it a 48-11 game.

After some punts back and forth, that is where the game settled as Auburn took the victory with a 48-11 final score.

It’s obvious that the LSU tigers are really missing the experience and leadership of Joe Burrow. LSU fans are hoping to get senior quarterback, Myles Brennan, back soon as the Tigers desperately need a spark to get the offense going.

The most glaring problem of all was Coach Ed Orgeron’s defense. LSU gave up over 400 total yards in the loss. Coach O will need to make some major adjustments moving forward to fix this leaky LSU ship.