AT&T and Verizon Offering Unlimited Talk, Text & Data To Those In The Path Of Hurricane Laura

As South Louisiana and Texas deal with Hurricane Laura AT&T & Verizon are providing a little relief.

Verizon announced they will be offering unlimited calling, texting, and data to consumers and small businesses in the path of Hurricane Laura. This offer will be good from August 26 to September 1, 2020. Verizon will also be ready to provide assistance by way of portable cell sites, generators, and more gear where help is needed.

AT&T is also offering unlimited talk, text, and data for its customers in impacted areas in Louisiana and Texas through September 1.

This will definitely be a nice hand up as many of us will be using our data to communicate, stay in touch with loved ones and stay up to date on the latest information—especially with the power outages that come as a result of storms like Hurricane Laura.

For more information, you can check out this official release here.