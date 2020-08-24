Athletes and Coaches From Different Schools Come Together to Help Community

When a community comes together, great things always happen.

Like so many communities around Acadiana, Eunice is preparing for Hurricane Laura too. Well, while schools may be closed due to the threat of severe weather, that has not stopped Eunice High Shcool and St. Edmund's Catholic School from coming together to help their community.

Coaches, athletes and students from both schools came together on Monday to help put sandbags together for those within their community.

The two schools teamed up to get sandbags to those who could not physically shovel sand into the bags.

It is always good to see schools put a friendly rivalry aside to better their community and that is what happened in Eunice today---A community was truly one.

I personally want to commend the coaches, parents and public officials who helped organize the effort in Eunice, it has not gone unnoticed.

Stay safe and continue to check back here for future updates as the storm approaches southwest Louisiana.

Terry Darbonne