At $3.75M, Here’s The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Youngsville
According to the real estate listing site Zillow, the most expensive home for sale in Youngsville as of this posting is listed at $3.75 million.
The address listed is 1701 Bonin Road, which is between Fortune Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
This massive 5 bedroom, 7 bath (6 full, 1 half-bath) home spans almost 8,000 square feet and features a swimming pool, a pond, covered/garage parking for a total of 4 vehicles plus an RV/boat, a workshop, a kennel/dog run, and a whole lot more.
Let's take a tour:
Did we mention the guesthouse? Or the game room? Or the private bar? There's lots more of this house to see from Latter & Blum on Zillow.