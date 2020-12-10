At 3-5, LSU Issues Self-Imposed One-Year Bowl Ban

As a tumultuous football season continues in Baton Rouge, LSU announced Wednesday evening they are improving a postseason ban on themselves.

At 3-5, the Tigers follow up to last year's incredible 15-0 National Championship season has fallen flat.

Lopsided losses. Defensive issues. Star players opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL. Young star players entering the transfer portal. It has been a difficult season for Coach O and company.

Due to COVID-19 issues, the NCAA announced in September every FCS school is Bowl eligible this year, regardless of their record.

With alleged Bowl interest in the Tigers, LSU won't be playing in one.

The athletic department released the following statement:

“LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared. LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University’s cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP. This decision reflects LSU’s commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control. We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process.”

Head coach Ed Orgeron understands the decision, but is disappointed.

“I respect the university’s decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past," noted Orgeron in a statement. "I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players’ dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program. Geaux Tigers.”

According to LSU columnist Glenn Guilbeau, the University considered self-imposing a one-year postseason ban back on October 21st when it announced other self-imposed penalties. However, the Tigers were 1-2 at the time, and hope remained a successful season could still be put together. That hope is now gone.

The penalties are offered up to the NCAA after they determined a number of violations, the most serious being evidence that former LSU booster John Paul Funes paid $180,000 to James Alexander for a job that did not exist. Alexander's son Vadal was a starting offensive lineman from 2012-2015 for the Tigers. Funes admitted under oath in court he embezzled money from Our Lady of the Lakes Hospital while he was CEO of its foundation.

On October 21st, LSU announced the football team would forfeit eight scholarships over two years, as well as reduce the number of recruiting visits.

Time will tell whether the NCAA accepts the LSU self-imposed penalties as enough, or if they will raise more against the program in the future.