At $169K, the Most Expensive Car for Sale in Louisiana (PHOTOS)

I love cars. New cars, old cars, fast cars, trucks, Jeeps - my fascination with vehicles goes way back. Every now-and-then, I like to see the asking price for some of the classic cars on the market.

A quick search for classic cars in Louisiana showed only 2 vehicles listed for over $100K: a 1969 Half-Cab Bronco for $110K, and a 1968 Shelby GT500E Fastback for $169,995.

Thanks to the Classic Cars website, we get a good look at the GT500E Shelby: the most expensive car for sale in Louisiana right now.

$169K: The Most Expensive Car for Sale in Louisiana