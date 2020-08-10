Astros/A’s Brawl During Series Finale

Expect numerous fines and suspensions following an ugly scene on Sunday during the Houston Astros/Oakland Athletics game in Oakland, California.

Benches cleared and a wild scene ensued during a 7-2 A's win, their ninth-consecutive win.

The incident took place in the seventh inning when Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano, who was hit by a pitch for the third time in the three-game series, pointed at Houston rookie pitcher Humberto Castellanos.

After reaching first base, Laureano then began exchanging words with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, before throwing down his batting helmet and charging toward him in the first base dugout.

Houston catcher Dustin Garneau left the bench to get to Laureano before he got to Cintron, as the benches emptied.

With the triumph, the Athletics completed a three-game sweep of the Astros in the series.

Not only do the players/teams face possible/probably suspensions due to the fight, but also because of Major League Baseball's social distancing rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic.