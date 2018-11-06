The season is over before it even began on Tuesday for Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. as he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

His season was cut short in 2018 when he went on the disabled list on August 5th with elbow discomfort. He was on the DL until September 24th when he rejoined the club during the final week of the regular season and continued to pitch into the postseason. During his five postseason appearances he was very effective and posted an impressive 1.80 ERA.

McCullers had a solid year among all the pitching talent this Astros team had as he went 10-6 with a 3.18 ERA. He's just 25 years old and the Astros say he will make a full recovery and be ready for the 2020 season.

In his young career, he holds a record of 29-22 with a 3.67 ERA.

