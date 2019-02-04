The Houston Astros and versatile reliever Chris Devenski avoided arbitration this week by agreeing to a brand new one-year contract worth $1,525,000.

The deal contains a team option for 2020 worth $5,625,000 and there's the potential for that option price to increase based on the number of games he pitches in, in 2019. If he pitches in 50 games it'll increase $2,725,000, 60 games $2,825,000, and for 68 games $2,925,000.

The 28-year also has some additional ways of making money if he wins the Cy Young he'll make an extra $100,000, $75,000 for finishing second for the Cy Young and $50,000 for third place. He would also receive an additional $75,000 if the Astros win the World Series and he's the MVP, and an additional $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning American League Championship Series MVP or if he earns a Gold Glove.

Devenski posted a 2-3 record in 47.1 innings with a 4.18 ERA in 2018 pitching in 50 games. The veteran also recorded two saves, 18 holds and struck out 51 batters.

It was undoubtedly a down season for the right-hander because he was stellar in 2017 with an 8-5 record, posted a 2.68 ERA, struck out 100 and walked 26 in 80.2 innings pitched.

