Assistant Basketball Coach Josten Crow Leaving UL to Join Louisiana Tech’s Staff

Coach Josten Crow is joining Louisiana Tech's basketball staff as an assistant coach, the school announced today.

Crow has most recently served as an assistant coach on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun staff since 2016 and was the Director of Student-Athlete Development the season before that.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Bob Marlin released the following statement about Crow:

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Josten in his coaching career, but it is bittersweet for our Ragin’ Cajuns program. Josten has played a tremendous role in our success over the years, and I have had the great privilege in watching him grow as a person beginning when he first played for me at Sam Houston State.

He will be a great asset in this next step up the coaching ladder and we wish him nothing but the best.”

In addition to playing for Marlin at Sam Houston State, Crow served as a graduate assistant for Louisiana (2011-2012) before playing professional basketball for several years in Germany.

"Josten is a talented coach, skilled recruiter and tremendous mentor of young men," said Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Eric Konkol in a press release. "His strong work ethic and commitment to the development of our players will be a benefit to our program."

