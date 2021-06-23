As umpires continue cracking down on sticky substance checks, the pitchers are responding in unique ways.

We are only a few days into MLB’s new foreign substance policy that calls for inspections.

While most pitchers have handled it fine, there are a few who have a ways to go.

Oakland A's ace Sergio Romo responded to an inspection last night by pulling his pants down.

Most of the sticky substance checks have gone smoothly and only lasted a couple of seconds. And all but one has seen the checked pitcher keep his pants on.

Romo has been a jokester throughout his career.

Was he truly upset, or just having fun?

Considering he had just given up a home run and his team was on the wrong side of a blowout, maybe he wasn't in the mood for any sticky business.

No pitcher has been caught with a sticky substance since the policy has been put into practice.

Romo wasn't the only notable story last night regarding substance checks.

Nationals star Max Scherzer had issues with Phillies manager Joe Girardi forcing umpires to check him for a substance, leading to an exchange that eventually saw Giardi ejected and Scherzer threatening to...pull his pants down.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Best Nicknames in MLB History

10 Highest Paid MLB Players of All-Time

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.