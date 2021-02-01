Artist Creates Amazing New NFL Helmet Designs [Photos]

Designer Ted Hyman has recreated helmet designs for all 32 teams in the NFL, and we are loving the ideas he's come up with!

Next season the NFL will relax league helmet design rules and allow teams to have multiple different helmets. Designer Ted Hyman took that idea and ran with it, designing new helmet concepts for all 32 teams, and he seriously scored with his ideas.

The concept Hyman came up with for the Saints is similar to what I've been wanting them to do for years. A simple black helmet with the flour de lis on the side, and it looks fantastic.

Obviously, Hyman has done a much better job than I ever could have dreamed of doing.

Below are a few of his designs, and you can see all 32 over on his Instagram page.