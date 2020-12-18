Arkansas St. Offers Acadiana’s Cam George

A local prep football standout may have already verbally committed to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, but that apparently isn't going to stop another Sun Belt Conference football program from trying to get him to change his mind.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been officially offered by Arkansas St.

Back in September, George verbally committed to Louisiana.

George received his offer from Louisiana back in May.

George visited UL in early March.

Keep in mind, verbal commitments are non-binding, and recruits may change their minds at any time.

George, who did not sign with the Cajuns on Wednesday, the start of the national early signing period, intends to sign in February.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound George has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Georgia St. Ohio, Mercer, FAU, UTSA, Army, Navy, ULM, Nicholls St., Air Force, McNeese St., Lamar, South Alabama, Stephen F. Austin, Furman, Penn, Princeton, Northwestern St., Southern, Cornell, Coastal Carolina, Southeastern Louisiana, and WKU.

George helped Acadiana to an unbeaten season last year, the program's first-ever undefeated year, well as the Class 5A state title.

This season, the Wreckin' Rams have only one loss and are the top-seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket.

George and Acadiana return to the gridiron on Friday evening, when they play host to Destrehan in a Class 5A semifinal match-up, with a spot in the state finals on the line.

An outstanding student who is scheduled to graduate next spring, George currently carries a 4.1 GPA.