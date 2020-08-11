Arkansas Offers LSU Commit Decoldest Crawford

A state prep football standout with one of the best names out there may have already committed to the LSU Tigers, but that not stopping another SEC school from trying to get him to change his mind.

Decoldest Crawford shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Arkansas.

Currently a student at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Crawford verbally committed to LSU back in October.

A 6-foot-1 receiver, Crawford is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

Crawford is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.