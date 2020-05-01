Arizona St. Offers STM’s Walker Howard

The offers just continue to pour in for St. Thomas More prep standout Walker Howard.

A quarterback, Howard shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered by Arizona St.

Earlier this week, Howard was offered by North Carolina St.

Back in mid-April, Howard was offered by both Ole Miss and USC.

Despite the fact that he just recently completed his sophomore year in high school, Howard has already also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi St., TCU, Tulane, Arkansas, and Nebraska.

The son of former STM and LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Howard is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Check out highlights of Howard, below: