Are You Good at Cornhole? Erath Wants You!

I recently went online to do some research into the game of cornhole.

Realizing my mistake, I called up my friend Jason who frequents UL Football tailgate parties, and he filled me in.

Cornhole is a game played with bags filled with corn and boards with holes in them. The object of the game is to toss the bag into the hole on the board, similar to the way horseshoes are played. But instead of horseshoes and little pipes that you'll stub your toe on at night, it's elevated, slanted boards. It's like a stripped-down version of Skee Ball!

The City of Erath, famous for its 4th of July celebration, is holding its inaugural Festivals des Famillies d'Erath Cornhole Tournament on July 31st. They are calling it their First Annual Festivals des Famillies d'Erath Cornhole Tournament and, according to its Facebook Page, Festivals des Famillies d'Erath is about building a bigger and stronger Catholic community one family at a time through Christ!

To show everyone how Cornhole is played, the priests, seminarians, and dignitaries will go first, beginning at 9 am. After they are finished playing, the general public will compete, according to the attached flyer.

Entry fee for the tournament is $10 per person, and you can register as an individual or as a team on the day of the event. Here's my advice: go early and watch the clergy play. See who does the best, and then ask him to be on your team (the divine intervention probably won't hurt!).

Erath Cornhole Tournament

If you are new to cornhole, like me, there are some terms you should know (according to Great Values):

Airmail (also known as a Glory Hole) - this is when you throw a cornbag and it goes into the hole without touching the board. In basketball, the phrase would be "Nothin' but net".

Cornzizzle - this is a perfect round of cornhole, when you get all 4 cornbags into the hole in the same round.

Sally - a cornbag that is not thrown with enough force to reach the board (this may be a sexist term, I'm not certain).

Slick Woody - when a tossed cornbag hits the bottom of the board and slides all the way up and into the hole.

White Wash - it's the mercy rule of cornhole: when one player or team has 11 points that the other has 0, the game is called (a normal game is to 21).

Beanbag - the item I've been calling a cornbag. No one calls it a cornbag.

Happy cornholing!

