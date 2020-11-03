Are You Decorating Early For Christmas 2020?

Some people are early birds when it comes to Christmas decorating every year. But, after this crazy year, many people are choosing to decorate early. We all know that 2020 has been one tough year and it has us all longing for a little bit cheer. One great way to do that is to embrace Christmas spirit early.

Yes, we will still celebrate Thanksgiving. But, why not add your Christmas decorations to your Thanksgiving? The more, the merrier, right? Setting up your Christmas tree and lights a little earlier will give you a warm and fuzzy feeling for a few extra weeks.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Retailers knew this was going to be an early Christmas. You will notice that they stocked up on Christmas décor, along with the fall décor all at the same time. Some are even carrying pandemic ornaments to add to your tree.

Old World Christmas

Many retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, who usually have their Black Friday deals over Thanksgiving weekend, will now have them earlier to avoid big in-store crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a world full of stress and anxiety, let’s spread some holiday cheer.

So are you breaking out the Christmas lights and decorations early this year?