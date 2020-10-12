Are These The Worst Halloween Candies?

First of all, are we even going to HAVE Halloween in 2020? Officials in some cities in Louisiana are saying yes, and others think we just need to skip the festivities until next year. I'm somewhere in the middle.

But just in case your family is going all in for the celebration, and you are gearing up to go buy some treats for October 31, then you might want to read this first. Now, we all have our favorite types of candy, and it's not all the same, I get that. But according to a survey done by candystore.com, America pretty much hates the sweet treats listed below. I have added my own favorites / not so favorites in as well. But honestly, I always try to buy the good stuff in case there's any leftovers, y'all. Crazy, I know. Whatever you are doing to get by during the holiday season, just remember to be safe. And Happy Halloween!

WORST according to candystore.com

Candy Corn. Kept it's #1 most hated status from last year. What's up with this, I love candy corn Peanut Butter Kisses. This perennial loser is up one spot from last year Circus Peanuts. Moved down from the #2 spot last year. If this were the last candy on earth I would not pop one in my mouth. Sorry, circus peanut lovers Wax Coke Bottles. Steady at #4 two years in a row. Gross. Smarties. Up two spots from last year, and that's not saying much

WORST according to me: