Are These the Best Donuts in Louisiana? New Poll Says Yes

If you need something to take your mind off the freezing temperatures and the fact that we totally missed Mardi Gras this year, then talking about donuts should do the trick. And like gumbo, jambalaya, and king cake, everyone in Louisiana has a favorite, and usually a different opinion on "what's best".

Every year Food & Wine magazine comes out with various polls about delicious foods around the United States, and their February issue is devoted to who has the best donuts in each state. This is bound to be a hotly contested subject here in the Bayou State, almost as much as if you spell it "donut" or "doughnut". And everyone knows that our unofficial state donut is actually called a "beignet".

For everyone who has made the trek to the famous French Quarter in New Orleans with out of state company, you've no doubt stopped at the historic (and tasty) Cafe du Monde for fresh beignets topped with a flurry of powdered sugar. They might be famous, but these are not the beignets that made the list for Louisiana in 2021.

According to Food & Wine, via The Advocate, that honor goes to Morning Call Coffee Stand, which moved from Decatur Street in the French Quarter to a strip mall in Metairie, to a renovated pavilion in City Park. That location was across from the New Orleans Museum of Art, and it's magnificent sculpture garden. Morning Call has recently found a new home at 5101 Canal Street. They pride themselves on being the Big Easy's “most famous coffee drinking place, serving café au lait and beignets to generations of locals and visitors since 1870."

The issue also gives some love to the Coffee Call, for their "generously portioned plates of beignet fingers, liberally dusted with sugar." The favorite of LSU students is located at 3132 College Drive in Baton Rouge. They must have forgotten to check out our amazing donut spots here in Acadiana, who get my vote EVERY time.