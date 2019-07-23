Are The Saints Closer To Signing Michael Thomas?

Are the New Orleans Saints offering star receiver a little bit more money than they did just a month ago?

Well, according to a recent report, that may be the case.

Charles Robinson, of Yahoo.com, says the Saints are now offering Thomas an average of $18-$19 million per season.

With incentives and bonuses in the proposed deal, Thomas could eclipse $20 per season.

Of course, there is no word on the amount of years, or guaranteed money, which is extremely important.

Last month, there was a report that Thomas was asking for an average annual salary of $22 million, while the Saints were offering right around $18 million.

Thomas is scheduled to only make $1.15 million in the final year of of his rookie deal in 2019, but he may soon become the highest paid receiver in football.

Currently, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham is the top receiver in the league, in terms of salary, scheduled to make a reported $18 million in 2019.

Atlanta Falcons' receiver Julio Jones is expected to eclipse an average annual salary of $19 million in his next deal.

Over his first three seasons in the league, Thomas has accumulated 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns.

In 2018, the 26-year old Thomas caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and 9 touchdowns.